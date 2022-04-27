Garda appeal over burglary of Midlands house with three sisters

Gardaí in Portlaoise are investigating an aggravated burglary at a house that occurred at Aghnaharna Estate, Portlaoise at approximately 8pm on March 7 last.

On the date in question, three sisters were in the house when a male called to the house asking if they had ordered pizza.

After being told they hadn’t, the male left and the door was closed. A few moments later, the male reappeared with two other male suspects and entered the house through the front door.

Two of the males went upstairs to the sisters who were in their bedrooms. One of the suspects was carrying a screwdriver. The upstairs of the house was searched and a sum of money was found and taken.

The third male went into a downstairs room where the third sister was present. On seeing the suspect, she let out a scream and the man ran out of the house.

The two other men quickly followed and ran from upstairs.

It is thought, the three suspects entered a dark coloured, Opel Zafira and left the estate.

All three suspects were described as the following:

Aged in their 20’s

Average height

Slim build

Dressed all in black

Possible Eastern European accent





Gardaí are appealing to anybody who was in the Aghnaharna Estate, Portlaoise on March 7 between 7.30 and 8.30pm and who saw three men dressed in dark coloured clothing or who may have been speaking with an Eastern European accent?

Gardaí have also appealed for information on a dark coloured Opel Zafira, parked up in the estate.

Information is also sought from anybody travelling outbound towards Portlaoise on the Southern Circular Road, known locally as Timahoe Road, Stradbally Road or Dublin Road?

Anybody with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station at 057 8674100.