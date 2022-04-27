Leaf blower stolen from truck on Main Street of Naas: Kildare Gardai investigating

FILE PHOTO
Naas Gardaí are investigating the theft of a leaf blower form the back of a low-loader truck in Naas.
The incident happened between 12 noon and 12.30pm on Saturday afternoon.
The vehicle was stopped in traffic on the Main Street of the town near Kavanagh's pub at the time.
Two suspects who took the black and red Stihl leaf blower later got into a taxi and went in the direction of the Dublin Road.
The first suspect is described as tall and stocky in build and wearing a "MTK" t-shirt.
The second suspect, who was in his late 20s, was of heavy build and wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.