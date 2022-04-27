Dept of Defence liaising with gardaí over unauthorised encampment on the Curragh plains

The Department of Defence said it is liaising with gardaí over an unauthorised encampment on the Curragh Plains.

The caravans and vehicles moved onto land between Curragh racecourse and Kildare town on Monday night / Tuesday morning.

A significant fire was seen burning close to gorse bushes on the edge of the encampment on Tuesday evening.

A Department of Defence spokesperson said: "When the Department of Defence are made aware of illegal encampments on the Curragh Plains, the Department, as a matter of course, immediately inform the relevant authorities to assist in the matter, namely An Garda Siochana.

"In this case, the Department has been recently informed of this illegal encampment and understands from An Garda Siochana that occupiers will be vacating the Curragh Plains shortly. The Department will continue to liaise with An Garda Siochana in the coming days."

Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District councillor Cllr Peggy O'Dwyer said that the management of the Curragh plains in the long term "remains a huge challenge" for the Department of Defence and local communities.

A process is currently underway by the Department of Defence and Kildare County Council to develop a conservation and management plan for the natural amenity which covers 5,000 acres between Kildare town, Newbridge and Kilcullen.