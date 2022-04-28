KILDARE WEATHER: Dry today with sunny spells and chance of the odd shower

Dry today with sunny spells and chance of the odd shower
Sunny spells developing this morning. Today will be mainly dry with hazy sunshine mixed with some cloud. Just the chance of the odd shower. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, slightly cooler along the eastern coastline, with light easterly or variable winds.
Chilly again tonight but mostly clear and dry. Light easterly winds or near calm conditions will allow patches of mist or fog to form. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 6 degrees, coldest over the eastern half of the country.
Today will be dry with a mix of hazy sunshine, & just the chance of the odd shower. ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 28, 2022
Highs of 13 to 17°C, but a little cooler near eastern coasts with a light easterly breeze. pic.twitter.com/sTgqqO7hOG
Pollen forecast
High on Thursday.
