CRY Ireland honours loved ones who have died from sudden cardiac death at Kildare's Irish National Stud

Families from across Ireland recently gathered at Kildare's Irish National Stud and Gardens for a tree planting ceremony by CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) in honour of those who have died from Sudden Cardiac Death (SCD).

CRY Ireland – a registered Irish charity – held a Family Support Day to bring together families affected by the loss of a loved one to SCD to share their experiences with one another and speak to accredited professionals on grief and bereavement support.

CRY Ireland facilitates free access to clinical assessments and provides emotional support programmes, including a free helpline to those affected by the loss of someone to SCD or those living with the diagnosis of a cardiac condition.

Noelle Condon, Chairperson of CRY Ireland said “We were so grateful to be able to bring families and friends together, from all over Ireland, for our first family support day, which we hope will be one of many. We wanted to mark the occasion by planting a tree to remember those that have passed but also to create a dedicated space for families to revisit and reflect.

“The isolation of the pandemic had left many people grieving alone without the nearby support of friends and families due to Covid-19 restrictions. To be able to bring people together again in a therapeutic and supportive way where those affected could speak to bereavement professionals and meet like-minded people, was really special.”

On the day, families were able to avail of one-to-one support and group talks with experienced professionals who specialise in supporting people through their journey of grief and bereavement. Young people and children in attendance had the opportunity to explore the grounds and take part in craft and play activities.

Guest speakers included Psychotherapist Margaret (Mags) Bowen, Bereavement Counsellor Kevin Farrell and Kate Burke, Regional Coordinator at Anam Cara, Parental and Sibling Support Group, who shared her own story of grief after she lost her son. Attendees also heard from Lisa Gannon, Counsellor & Psychotherapist who has been working with CRY Ireland since 2008.