Brothers fined for spree of clothing thefts at Kildare Village, Zara and Penneys

Two brothers appeared in Naas District Court for stealing a number of items on September 12 last.
In court on Thursday, April 21, were 22-year-old Ionel Muntean, with an address at 2 Kilmalogue Garden in Portarlington, and 19-year-old Vasile Munteanu, with an address listed at 4 Spa Street in Portarlington.
Gardaí told Judge John O’ Leary that the pair stole the following: a t-shirt worth €30 from Guess in Kildare Village, four pairs of jeans worth a total of €160 from the Zara store in the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge, and €16 worth of jeans in Penneys Newbridge.
Judge John O’ Leary fined both men €300 each for what he referred to as a ‘nasty’ crime.
The pair have four months to pay the fine.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.