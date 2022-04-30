PUNCHESTOWN TIPS: All the best bets for Day 5 - Saturday, April 30

The fifth and final day of the Punchestown Festival takes place on Saturday afternoon with an excellent eight-race card. The action gets underway at 2.35pm and concludes at 6.35pm.

The ground at the track is currently Good to Yielding and there is watering taking place at the track. The forecast is for scattered showers. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide and you can find the more tips at Irishracing.com

2.35pm Cross Country Chase (3m 1f)

Neverrushacon, Shady Operator, Singing Banjo and Call It Magic all course and distance winners over this unique test. However, preference is for Super Citizen who is progressing with every start.

Selection: Super Citizen

3.10pm Handicap Chase (3m 7f)

A marathon event in which the likes of Easysland and Glenloe are interesting runners if performing to their best level. However, ready preference is for Plan Of Attack. Third in the Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, he relishes this stamina-laden trips and he should go close in this event.

Selection: Plan Of Attack

3.50pm Mares’ Champion Hurdle (2m 4f)

Nicky Henderson has two leading contenders in Epatante who relished the step up to this trip when successful in the Aintree Hurdle and Mares’ Hurdle hero Marie’s Rock. However, Telmesomethingirl and Mrs Milner are taken to fight out the finish at the expense of last year’s winner Stormy Ireland. Slight preference is for Telmesomethingirl who was brought-down when travelling powerfully in the Mares’ Hurdle and she is taken to make amends here.

Selection: Telmesomethingirl

4.25pm Handicap Chase (3m)

This could rest between two English raiders. Duc De Beauchene was successful at Newbury in April and is open to more improvement. However, Phoenix Way was impressive when successful at Ascot in January. He fell at Kempton in a valuable event last time out and has been given plenty of time off since. However, he remains unexposed over fences are just seven runs and he could play a leading role here.

Selection: Phoenix Way

5.00pm Champion Four Year Hurdle (2m)

Vauban defeated Fil Dor at Cheltenham and it is hard to envisage those placings been revised. Vauban powered up the hill on that occasion and also showed a liking for Punchestown when second at the track on his Irish debut. He is the class act in this event and should be tough to beat.

Selection: Vauban

5.30pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 4f)

Irascible bounced back to form when successful at Cork in April and clearly commands respect here. Adamantly Chosen has smart maiden form and is of interesting along with La Prima Donna who thundered home when second sat Fairyhouse last time out.

Selection: La Prima Donna

6.05pm Bumper (2m)

€195,000 purchase Ballybay commands plenty of respect. A son of Walk In The Park, he is a half-brother to Eskylane and should make his presence felt here. Stable companion Follow The Brave cost €26,000 and is another to note. €17,500 purchase Westcoastinformant is another interesting contender in this event.

Selection: Ballybay