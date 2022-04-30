Kildare Animals in Need: Funds flow from wishing fountain

We are delighted that Wendy, our little rescue whippet now called Moki, has been adopted.

When she first arrived into our care she was an extremely nervous two year old and she hid in the corner of her run when approached.

She would only go for walks if she had her two other kennel companions with her, and it was obvious that she had never been on a lead in her life.

In a matter of a week or two she came out of her shell and with lots of coaxing and encouragement from our volunteers, she started to enjoy her surroundings.

Her new owners Eoin and Noreen sent us this photo of Moki and said she is loving her new life in Donegal.

Thank you

The KWWSPCA would like to thank the management of Kildare Village for their regular donations of coins from the Wishing Well in the Village.

This is a very welcome addition to our funds and is much appreciated.

We hope everyone who tosses in a coin into this Wishing Well has their wish come true.

Kittens

We had our first litter of kittens from a feral cat this year. They were born on Good Friday and will remain with us in their foster home until they are eight weeks old.

Mother will be spayed and returned to her garden where she will be fed and cared for. This will end the cycle of continuous breeding for these cats.

The more cats we can do this with, the less cats and kittens will suffer each year. Can you provide a safe place for a mother cat for eight weeks?

A secure shed or stable or even a spare room? Food and litter is all she requires, she will do the rest. Please contact 089/4588162 if you can help.

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook