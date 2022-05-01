Kildare County Council urged to actively engage with local youth groups

Kildare County Council (KCC) has been urged to ‘actively engage’ with local youth community groups in the town of Newbridge.

The appeal was part of a motion by Fine Gael (FG) councillor Tracey O’ Dwyer at the latest Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting on Wednesday, April 20.

The motion asked KCC to consider consulting youth groups ‘with a view to offering out and making better and more frequent use of both the Riverbank Arts Centre and Newbridge Town Hall.’

Cllr O’ Dwyer’s motion was supported by her FG colleague, Peggy O’ Dwyer.

She remarked that both buildings should be utilised more, especially given how Covid-19 restrictions have been massively eased in recent months.

Another FG Cllr, Mark Stafford, added that he thought it would be a good idea, especially with how both buildings ‘compliment one another.’

KCC replied to the Cllrs’ suggestions by explaining how the Town Hall is currently being used by Newbridge Women’s Shed and other age friendly programmes.

Referring to the Riverbank Arts Centre, KCC said: “The centre is open to engaging with community groups and youth organisations throughout Kildare, and has created offsite programmes for specific youth groups.

“Riverbank Arts Centre is happy to provide any additional information that is useful in illustrating their current policy, programme and plans in relation to outreach and engagement with young people.”