Faulty Kildare parking meter concerns raised

Kildare town square. Picture: file photograph
A councillor queried Kildare County Council (KCC) last week regarding a number of malfunctioning parking meter in Kildare town.
Fine Gael Cllr Mark Stafford highlighted the ‘county-wide issue’ in a motion to KCC at the latest Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting on Wednesday, April 20.
He added that he has received numerous complaints of parking meters in the area malfunctioning ‘with increasing frequency’.
“What can people do baout this when they break down? It’s causing a lot of confusion for drivers who just want to park their vehicles,” he told KCC.
In response, the chair of the meeting, Mayor Rob Power, told Cllr Stafford that his query would be passed on to the revelant department within KCC.
