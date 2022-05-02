Search

02 May 2022

Ceann Comhairle and Kildare TD to travel to Ukraine

Sean O Fearghail

FILE PHOTO of Seán Ó Fearghaíl

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

02 May 2022 4:33 PM

Kildare TD and Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil Seán Ó Fearghaíl is to travel to Ukraine later this month, RTE reports.

The TD will be joined by Cathaoirleach of the Seanad Mark Daly on the trip to Kyiv at the invitation of the Ukrainian Parliament.

Senator Daly said on RTÉ's News at One programme that the pair will travel to Poland where they will be met by Ukrainian security to escort them to Kyiv.

Mr Daly said: "The fact we have been invited is a recognition of the exceptional welcome of the people of Ireland to so many Ukrainian refugees.

Mr Daly said it will be an opportunity to support the Ukrainian government which is continuing to function despite unimaginable difficult circumstances.

He added that they would be visiting the sites of atrocities which have taken place including in Irpin.

He said the visit would serve to keep the attention on the war, RTE reports. 

Senator Daly said the Irish embassy in Ukraine, which had moved back to Ireland at the beginning of the war, was looking at "re-establishing" in Kyiv in the near future.

News

