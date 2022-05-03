Kildare's planning enforcement system is under strain

More resources are needed within Kildare County Council to tackle unauthorised developments that have taken place.

A number of Fianna Fail councillors have called on KCC to provide information about these developments, effectively structures that may not have the proper planning permission.

The councillors want to know when the cases were first reported, how many are still in the system that are over three years old and the current status of files.

They also asked about the level of resources needed to tackle the task and information about requirements needed.

However, according to KCC, this level of detail requested in the motion will take a considerable amount of time and resources to compile. Councillors were told at a meeting on April 25 that the issue of resourcing is a matter for the executive; however, that resourcing levels within all planning departments are currently being reviewed and examined at a national level through the City and County Management Association and the Local Government Management Agency.

Cllr Michael Coleman said that while information is available for the electoral areas within the county, none is provided for the entire county.

“I know resources are at a low ebb but I’ll be looking for the information at the next meeting,” he said.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle said that the more serious offenders are being ignored.

“We have to take it on or our credibility as enforcers will be undermined,” she said.

KCC official Eoghan Ryan said the area “needs a greater focus” and he undertook to come back with more information.

There was a substantial increase in reports of unauthorised developments in 2019 and 20209 and the number of warning letters issued over the past two years has increased.

Mr Ryan also said there is a lack of planners in the system and KCC currently has a total of six vacancies in that section.

He also said the work has been hit by a long term sick absence.

“The whole system is under strain, we’re having issues and we’re trying to address it,” said Mr Ryan.

He said that when it comes to planning enforcement the onus is on the council “to prove everything” and “it’s very labour intensive.”