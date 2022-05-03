Search

03 May 2022

LATEST: Dramatic fall-off in Covid-19 rates in Naas area

KCC pledge action on dangerous road

FILE PHOTO of the "Naas Big Ball"

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

03 May 2022 1:33 PM

The rate of Covid-19 in the Naas area has plummeted from nearly 1,000 cases a fortnight at the end of March to just under 200 last week.
The Naas Local Electoral Area (LEA), which has a population of almost 40,000 people, had consistently one of the highest Covid-19 incident rates in Ireland in the first three months of 2022.
For example, in the two-week period up to March 28, there was a total of 974 cases or almost 70 new cases per day in the region.
The incidence rate per 100,000 people was 2,489 — considerably higher than the then national average rate of 1,871 per 100,000.
However in the latest available data, there were just 189 cases in the two week period to April 25.
This represents a rate per 100,000 of population of 483 — a five-fold drop from the level in late March.
The dramatic fall-off can also be seen in the number of Covid-19 cases reported in the wards of Naas Hospital.
Just over a month ago on April 5, there were 61 patients with Covid-19 which saw the facility ranked ninth in the list of hospitals across the country with the highest numbers.
However, yesterday saw just four patients with the virus. In addition, there were no suspected cases of the virus.
Naas Hospital is now ranked at 23rd in the list.
Across other LEAs of Kildare, the rate of the disease is remaining low and in line with national trends.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media