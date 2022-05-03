Plans to turn shop into apartment in Kildare town

FILE PHOTO
Plans have been lodged to convert a shop into an apartment in Kildare town.
A planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council the renovation of an existing ground floor retail unit on Station Road.
Being planned is a one-bedroom duplex apartment.
Planners at Kildare County Council will have several weeks to consider the application before deciding to grant or refuse permission.
