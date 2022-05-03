Search

03 May 2022

Local author is first ever Reader in Residence at Kildare Library Service

Emma Jane Leeson

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

03 May 2022 4:33 PM

Kildare author Emma-Jane Leeson has been announced as first ever Reader in Residence by Kildare Library Service.

Kildare Library Service, with support from Creative Ireland, is delighted to introduce our first ever Reader in Residence, Emma-Jane Leeson. Emma-Jane is a Kildare based children’s writer of the Johnny Magory series and we are super excited to work with her in our libraries throughout 2022.

Emma-Jane Leeson says: “I’m so excited to begin working with children and families across Kildare on this dedicated programme through the libraries.

"Promoting literacy and storytelling to our youth is a passion of mine. I hope to encourage as many as possible to use our wonderful local libraries and enjoy reading.” 

 Emma-Jane Leeson is a children’s author beside Ballynafagh Lake in Prosperous. 

Emma-Jane wrote her first ‘story about Johnny Magory’ 17 years ago for her first daughter. 

Each of the stories educates children on Irish heritage and wildlife in a fun way. She is currently writing the TV animation series of Johnny Magory.

The author left her job in corporate world to establish her Johnny Magory business and it has gone from strength to strength.

Johnny Magory business has been part of DCU Rya Academies Female High Fliers programme and Enterprise Ireland’s New Frontiers Course for Potential Start-Ups. 

