Action needed to prevent temporary dwellings on bypass in Kildare

Sallins bypass
A move has been made to prevent temporary dwellings being parked alongside the Sallins bypass.
Local councillor Fintan Brettt wants Kildare County Council to make use of two pieces of legislation to prohibit the parking of vehicles in the townlands of Barrettstown, Osberstown, Waterstown, Bodenstown and Castlesize.
He says all of these are situated beside or adjacent to the bypass.
