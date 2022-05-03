15 people on trolleys in Naas Hospital

Naas Hospital
Some 15 people are being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.
Meanwhile at Portlaoise Hospital there are no patients on trolleys while at Tullamore Hospital seven people were admitted through the accident and emergency department without a bed being immediately available.
