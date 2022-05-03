Wheelchair access is needed in Kildare cemetery

The cemetery entrance
A call has been made to improve access to the cemetery in Naas.
Cllr Bill Clear wants a pathway installed between the graves at Corban's Cemetery for wheelchair access.
He has tabled a motion for the next Naas Municipal District meeting.
