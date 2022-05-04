Learner driver caught speeding by Kildare gardaí

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
A learner driver with was caught speeding by gardaí in Kildare.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter: "Naas Roads Policing Unit were operating a speed checkpoint on the N7 when they detected an unaccompanied Learner driver travelling at a speed of 133kph in a 100kph zone.
"While using Mobility Device it revealed that the tax had expired by 851 Days."
The account added that proceedings will follow.
