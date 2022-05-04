Green light from Kildare County Council for new homes in Newbridge town centre

FILE PHOTO
A decision to grant planning permission has been issued by Kildare County Council to construct three two bed town houses in Newbridge town centre.
The development on James' Lane off Eyre Street will involve the partial demolition of the front single-storey annex of the existing five bedroom house which is currently derelict for the construction of a two-bed town house.
The existing five-bedroom house will be converted into two two-bed town houses.
