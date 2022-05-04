Drugs seized in parcels falsely marked as goods such as "Easter toys"

The seizure made by Revenue
As a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers examining parcels at two premises in Dublin seized a variety of drugs with an estimated value of €297,000.
The seizures included 10 kgs of herbal cannabis, 30,400 Benzodiazepine tablets and 10,600 Zopiclone tablets.
Smaller quantities of ephedrine and ecstasy tablets, butane honey oil, cannabis oil, synthetic cannabinoids and ‘hash cakes’ were also seized.
The illegal drugs were discovered with the assistance of detector dogs Sam and Bailey concealed in 40 different parcels labelled as items such as ‘Easter toys’, ‘make-up’, ‘healthcare products’, ‘antique glassware’, ‘documents’, ‘gifts’, ‘sports equipment’, ‘dog accessories’ and ‘clothes’.
The parcels originated in the United States, Spain, France, Canada, India, Hungary, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom and were destined for various addresses across the country.
Investigations are ongoing.
These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
