Kildare's Maynooth University hosts Arts & Minds Festival 

Maynooth University is welcoming members of the public, students, staff, and alumni to a festival of music, film, literature, and discussions at venues across campus from today, Thursday May 5 to Saturday 7.

The Arts & Minds Festival will bring together a series of live and in-person events. Festival highlights include a concert with Irish National Opera and a discussion with award winning author Louise O’Neill (Asking for It, Only Ever Yours, and After The Silence), who is the Arts Council Writer-in-Residence at Maynooth University. She will be joined by the critically-acclaimed Louise Kennedy (The End of the World is a Cul de Sac and Trespasses) on Saturday 7.

On Friday, March 6, Normal People and Room director Lenny Abrahamson will participate in a panel discussion and Q&A, following a screening of his earlier acclaimed film, Adam and Paul. The Oscar-nominated director’s Conversation with Friends, based on the novel by Sally Rooney, will shortly hit international screens.

A variety of music will be celebrated across the festival weekend, including traditional Irish musicians Thomas McCarthy and Zodomo, Donal Lunny, Zoe Conway, and Máirtín O’Connor, presented by Ola Majekodunmi, on Thursday, May 5. There will also be sean-nós singing and dancing workshops, as well as Irish language craft workshops.

The Irish National Opera event with Gemma Ní Bhriain (mezzo-soprano), Sarah Shine (soprano), and Máire Carroll (pianist) takes place on Saturday, May 7.

The full programme of events and registration is available here

Further information is also available on the MU website.

Professor Eeva Leinonen, President of Maynooth University, said: “The Arts & Minds Festival is a wonderful opportunity to welcome the community of Maynooth to campus for this celebration of art and culture. Ireland has a rich tradition in music, literature, and the arts which we are committed to fostering though our education programmes and this event.”

Arts and Minds is supported by Maynooth University, Kildare County Council, and funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media’s Local Live Performance Programming Scheme.