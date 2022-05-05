BREAKING: Supermarket giant wants to develop school tour project in Kildare

The distribution centre site inNewbridge
Supermarket giant Lidl wants to develop a school tour site in Newbridge.
The company is seeking to provide a school tour facility at it’s giant distribution centre at Little Connell on the Naas side of the town.
The centre is Lidl Ireland's single largest investment since its arrival in Ireland in 2000 and is about the size of seven football pitches.
The warehouse is one of the biggest in Ireland with over 80 unloading bays and includes 352 parking spaces to cater for staff vehicles.
It opened at the end of 2019.
Now the company has applied for permission (for a temporary period of up to 10 years) for a school tour facility.
This will consist of the laying out of an undeveloped area adjoining the warehouse site as a school and visitor farm with demonstration, grazing and paddocks areas relating to fruit and vegetable and growing and animal rearing. The application also seeks to build polytunnels and a small reception building.
Kildare County Council is to decide on this by the end of June.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.