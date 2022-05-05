Kildare's Brian Dowling and husband Arthur expecting a baby

TV presenter and podcaster, Brian Dowling, who hails from Rathangan, is expecting a baby with his husband Arthur, who is a dance choreographer and judge on Dancing with the Stars.

The pair made the announcement on their instagram account, complete with footage of the scan.

"It COMPLETELY FILLS OUR HEARTS @gourounlian to be able to reveal we are PREGNANT & due to our BEAUTIFUL bundle of joy later this year. We actually never thought this day would be a reality for us. We fully realize & understand how lucky & blessed we are for this to be happening. For a lot of us out there & especially people from our community we have to fight harder & push harder for what others consider to be something that can be achieved easily," they said.

"Myself & Arthur have been keeping the BIGGEST secret the past few months but it’s put the BIGGEST SMILES in our HEARTS & on our FACES. We can’t wait to meet you, hug you & LOVE YOU for the rest of our lives Baby Dowling Gourounlian is on the way people."