Search

05 May 2022

No medical help for man who 'attempted suicide' in prison on Kildare theft allegation

Incident

No medical help for man who 'attempted suicide' in prison on Kildare theft allegation

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

05 May 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

No medical help was forthcoming for a man who was about to attempt suicide in prison, it was claimed at Naas District Court on April 27.

The man, along with another, is being prosecuted for the theft of cash and cigarettes in County Kildare earlier this year.

He is also being prosecuted for dangerous driving.

Barrister Aisling Murphy said that no medical treatment was provided for him despite directions from two judges.

Read more Kildare news

“He is not getting medication and the court recommended psychiatric assessment.

Ms Murphy said the man had tried to take his own life in custody and “was stopped by prison officers at the last minute.”

When asked by Judge Desmond Zaidan about the delay, a prison officer told the court that there are “800 prisoners looking for treatment.”  He also said that Covid-19 is still a problem in the prison system.

Judge Zaidan commented that the made this order in January and added “there could have been drastic consequences.”

A book of evidence was served in the case and the man were remanded to appear again at Naas Circuit Court.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media