No medical help for man who 'attempted suicide' in prison on Kildare theft allegation

No medical help was forthcoming for a man who was about to attempt suicide in prison, it was claimed at Naas District Court on April 27.

The man, along with another, is being prosecuted for the theft of cash and cigarettes in County Kildare earlier this year.

He is also being prosecuted for dangerous driving.

Barrister Aisling Murphy said that no medical treatment was provided for him despite directions from two judges.

“He is not getting medication and the court recommended psychiatric assessment.

Ms Murphy said the man had tried to take his own life in custody and “was stopped by prison officers at the last minute.”

When asked by Judge Desmond Zaidan about the delay, a prison officer told the court that there are “800 prisoners looking for treatment.” He also said that Covid-19 is still a problem in the prison system.

Judge Zaidan commented that the made this order in January and added “there could have been drastic consequences.”

A book of evidence was served in the case and the man were remanded to appear again at Naas Circuit Court.