Search

05 May 2022

Woman driving at over 160 km/h on Kildare route had three kids in car

Vehicle

Woman driving at over 160 km/h on Kildare route had three kids in car

The case was heard at Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

05 May 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A woman found driving at in excess of 160 km/h had three children in the back of the vehicle, Naas District Court heard.

Roxanne Cawley, 29  , whose address was given as 1 Derrycloney, Mountmellick, Co Laois, was prosecuted for dangerous driving on August 14, 2019, at Great Connell, Newbridge, on the M7.

Sgt Jim Kelly told the court on April 20 that  the defendant was headed in a northerly direction at the time and the guards believed that the driving was dangerous because the road was busy.

Read more Kildare news

He added that other vehicles had to move out of the way so the defendant’s vehicle could continue.

Solicitor David Powderly said that a relative was dangerously ill at the time.

Judge John O’Leary said he would reduce the case to careless driving only because the defendant has a boy who needs to receive hospital treatment.

He said the defendant appears to have a disregard for safety and imposed a fine of €1,000.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media