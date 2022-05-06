Two crashes on same stretch of N7 on Kildare/Dublin border caused delays yesterday

The scene of the collision / Dublin Fire Brigade
Emergency services dealt with two separate collisions within metres of each other on the N7 yesterday.
The incidents happened on the inbound slip road to the M50.
There were delays in the area as traffic had to slow to get past the obstructions.
Dublin Fire Brigade said: "We're currently attending two separate road traffic collisions on the N7 inbound to the M50.
"Both collisions are on the same slip road."
