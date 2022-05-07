Two Kildare properties under the hammer in upcoming online auction

Online auction specialist Iamsold say they are continuing to see a strong appetite for all types of property throughout the country with demand for residential, commercial and land sales. With the lack of supply for over the past year, prices are continuing to increase in most locations and in particular areas outside of the major cities.

Patrick Folan, company director said, “with demand for property continuing around the country, we are seeing more vendors choose to go the auction route for sales to ensure they have serious and committed buyers.

“We have three online auction dates coming up on May 19, June 23 and then July 21 and we will offer an excellent mix of realistically priced family homes and investment properties from around Ireland. Viewings are still available on all properties, and we are encouraging any potential buyers to please contact the auction team.

“We are currently taking entries the upcoming dates and some vendors choose to accept binding bids prior to auctions as well. There are no costs to enter a property into our auctions and we are continuing to see strong results for the properties on offer.”

Some properties of note on www.iamsold.ie are:

48B Botanic Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin — offers at bids over €1,350,000 in partnership with Kelly Bradshaw Dalton, Drumcondra.

This is an exceptional detached investment property with rear access to a gated car park. The subject property is situated in the heart of Drumcondra village and provides investors a rare opportunity to secure a significant building in a prime central location. This is a fantastic investment opportunity with a minimum potential rental income of c €150,000 per annum. Currently sub-divided into 12 units with parking available for a configuration of up to seven cars.

41 Louisa Park, Leixlip, Kildare (above) — offers at bids over €249,000 in partnership with Farrelly & Southern Estate Agents, Maynooth.

A well-presented and spacious two bed, ground floor apartment, in the popular development of Louisa Park, perfect for first time buyers and investors alike. Louisa Park is situated in a prime location close to Louisa Bridge train station and the bus stop. Leixlip has an abundance of sports facilities, primary and secondary schools and preschools.

16 Liffey Terrace, Newbridge, Co Kildare — offers at bids over €430,000 in partnership with Byrne Malone Estate Agents, Newbridge.

This superb investment opportunity offers an outstanding investment return with a rental yield of approximately 10%. Ideally located this building comprises of two retail shop units on the ground floor and an overhead one bed apartment. This property is in excellent condition and each unit has been maintained and or refurbished to an excellent standard. (Tenants unaffected).

Contact Iamsold on 01 244 0000 to arrange for a free property valuation or for more information visit www.iamsold.ie.