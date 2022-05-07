Motoring review: The MG5 EV is a roomy and good value for money new electric estate

With sales of estate cars accounting for around 10% of the Irish new car market at present, it looks like the revitalised MG brand has timed the launch of their MG5 Estate perfectly.

Given the fact that the car comes exclusively with a fully-electric powertrain makes the new MG5 even more appealing to motorists looking to make the move to an electric vehicle (EV).

The brand says the MG5’s body style offers superior aerodynamics and better handling, which is ideal for drivers who value maximum driving efficiency, spaciousness and driving dynamics. The relatively low stance of the MG5, with its water-cooled battery pack integrated into the car’s chassis, provides the car with an extremely low centre of gravity.

Long Range Battery

The MG5 is powered by a 156bhp electric motor with 260Nm of torque that drives the front wheels, and can sprint from 0-100km/h sprint in just 7.7-seconds, on its way to a top speed of 185km/h. With the 61.1kWh long range battery fitted to the MG5, the electric driving range now stands at an impressive 403kms, with regenerative braking (with three different levels) proving itself to be a valuable resource in getting the most out of the available range.

The battery can be charged from 0-80% in just 50 minutes using a CCS connection at a public charging station, while a full charge from a domestic wallbox charger can be completed in around eight and a half hours.

In terms of safety, the MG5 benefits from a suite of safety systems under the title MG Pilot, which includes active emergency braking with pedestrian and bicycle detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, traffic jam assist, intelligent speed limit assist, and intelligent high beam assist.

Excite & Exclusive Variants

The new MG5 is available with a choice of two trim variants — Excite and Exclusive — with both variants sharing the same spacious cabin and cargo area. The boot offers 464-litres of space behind the rear seats (up to the load cover), and this increases to 578-litres when the load cover is removed. However, when the rear seat backs are folded, the available load space increases to a substantial 1,456-litres.

Test Car Details

My test car was an MG5 EV Exclusive (Long Range) which was finished in striking Dynamic Red tri-coat paintwork. As is the norm with electric cars, there is the usual instant acceleration from the moment the accelerator pedal is pressed, and this makes the car easy to drive around town, while there is enough oomph for building speed quickly when joining a motorway.

MG’s engineers have put an emphasis on comfort, and the compliant suspension does a great job of ensuring the car remains composed when traversing rutted road surfaces and imperfections. The cabin of the MG5 is spacious and feels well made, while the 8” touchscreen media system looks smart and is easy to navigate around.

Visibility from within the car is very good, and the relatively large windows make the cabin feel even more spacious and inviting.

Verdict, Warranty & Pricing

Overall, the new MG5 EV Long Range is a roomy estate car with a family-friendly interior, and low running costs, while a respectable battery range, good levels of standard equipment and outstanding value for money will make the MG5 a popular choice in the estate car market going forward.

The new MG5 EV Long Range is part of MG’s dynamic, forward-looking family of cars, which includes two other electrified models: the MG ZS EV full battery electric SUV, and the MG HS Plug-in Hybrid.

All new MGs offer the reassurance of a seven-year/150,000km warranty and the friendly expert support of the brand’s nationwide network of professional, experienced dealers for total peace-of-mind motoring into the future.

The new MG5 EV Long Range Excite and Exclusive models are priced at €30,645 and €33,895 respectively (inclusive of VRT relief and an SEAI grant for private customers).