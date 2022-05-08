Kildare man accused of rape and sexual assault of ex-partner sent forward for trial

File photo
A book of evidence on a Kildare resident accused of rape and sexual assault was handed over to a Naas District Court judge on Thursday, April 28.
Last month, the court heard that the man, who cannot be identified to protect the alleged injured party, had been accused of the offences by his ex-partner, which he denies.
Garda Sergeant Dan Hanrahan told Judge Desmond Zaidan that the accused’s ex-partner alleges that he kissed her against her will to such an extent that she briefly suffocated at their home on a date in 2020.
She also alleges that he penetrated her vagina and anus using his fingers on the same date. Judge Zaidan sent the accused forward for a trial at the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court.
