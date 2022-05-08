Kildare Animals in Need: Dionne says a little prayer for new home

Dionne came into our care a few weeks ago having been found as a stray. She is a beautiful one-year-old Belgian Shepherd with boundless energy and affection.

This breed are known to be highly intelligent, alert and sensitive, needing lots of mental stimulation.

Dionne loved to spend her time at the shelter jumping in and out of her paddling pool and was always delighted when a volunteer would turn on the hose and let her chase the spray around the garden.

She was adopted last week by a family from Cavan and they renamed her Roxie. Her new owner Aaron told us that she has settled in very well.

He said the first thing that she does each morning is to visit everyone in their beds before jumping into the bath and feeling a little disappointed when there is no water in it.

Aaron has now installed a large paddling pool in his garden so that Roxie can continue to enjoy her love of water.

Cavan has 365 lakes, so Roxie will never get bored splashing around in that water.

New Sick Bay for Cats

Recently we have been organising a space at the KWWSPCA Animal Shelter to keep injured cats who require ongoing medicine or rest, when we don't have a suitable foster home.

We have dealt with quite a few cases already this year and now have the space that allows us to keep a cat that needs a little bit of care before being returned to its home.

Thank you to Maura from Naas who supplied us with our fridge for medicines and Fiona from Caragh who supplied us with a baby changing table which allows us the perfect height for basic treatment and for keeping necessary items close by.

Auction Time Again

We have launched our May online auction with lots of interesting items at great prices. It’s worth scrolling down through the bargains. Visit www.kwwspca - Noah’s Ark.

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

