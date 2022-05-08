Property Watch: Popular midlands pub on the market

Donal Boyd Auctioneers in Birr, Co Offaly, are delighted to announce that they have been appointed sole selling agents of The Chestnut Public House.

The Chestnut has been operated since 1999 by the current owner, who has made the hard decided to sell in order to focus on other business interests.

Built circa 1823, The Chestnut retains many classic Georgian features throughout, however a spacious ground floor bar with first floor cocktail lounge coupled with a magnificent extensive rear garden area with stage area adds a modern twist. Many people will be familiar with The Chestnut as it has hosted many performances from Irish and international artists and DJs.

“With clever design and planting the rear walled garden area has been modernised into a chic and sophisticated, yet comfortable space,” said Donal Boyd.

Accommodation at ground floor level comprises of a large L-shaped bar and lounge, kitchenette with access to a modernised cellar, ladies and gents toilets. Upstairs there is a lounge/cocktail area and access to a self-contained one-bed apartment.

Outside there is an extensive walled garden area with bar and stage, and a separate covered smoking area. For more information please call Donal Boyd Auctioneers on 087 2554412/ 0872398515 or email info@boydauctioneers.ie.