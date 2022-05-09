Kildare Death Notices for today; Monday, May 9

The death has occurred of Andrew OGDEN

Kildare

Andrew OGDEN

OGDEN – Andrew, (Co. Kildare), May 7th 2022, (peacefully) at Naas General Hospital, in his 92nd year; beloved husband of Liz, much loved father of Warren and Katie, adored Grandpa of Nat, Flora and Fergus. Loved and remembered always by his family, daughter-in-law Jenny, Katie’s partner Peter, the extended family and friends.

A private funeral will take place. Donations, in his memory, to R.N.L.I.

The death has occurred of Joan DOUGLAS

Waterford City, Waterford / Newbridge, Kildare

Joan DOUGLAS

Late of Newbridge and Curragh Camp, Co.Kildare. Peacefully after a long illness at University Hospital Waterford, Joan formerly Bank Of Ireland Medical / EAP Dept.,Baggot Street. Beloved daughter of the late Danny and Bridie Douglas. Darling sister of Seamus, Philip, Kay, Ann, Deirdre, Donal, Brendan, Maeve, Rita and Bryan. Cherished aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Sadly missed by her many cousins and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Hennessy's Funeral Home Johnstown, Waterford X91FW4A on Monday 9th May from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St. Mary's Church, Ballygunner at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Hospice Centre, University Hospital Waterford. Those wishing to leave a message of support for the family may do so in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Patricia Di Stefano (née Martin)

Straffan, Kildare / Clane, Kildare / Churchtown, Dublin / Lecarrow, Roscommon

Patricia Di Stefano

Patricia Di Stefano (née Martin) (Hammerstone, Straffan and late of Abbey Park Grove, Clane, Co. Kildare and formerly of Churchtown, Dublin and Lecarrow, Co. Roscommon) May 7th 2022 (Peacefully) at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Patricia, beloved wife of the late Michele (Michael) and much loved mother of Mario, Thérèsa, Georgina and Katie. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, brothers Barry and Gabriel grandchildren Sofia, Lorena, Amy, Robyn, Ruby, Michael, Daniel, Dean, Cáit and Tadhg, sons-in-law David, Beany and Feargal, daughter-in-law Jackie, brother-in-law Franco sisters-in-law Bridie, Clare and Enza, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, the dog Nala and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday evening (10th May) from 5pm until 8pm. Removal to Clane Parish Church on Wednesday morning (11th May) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.

Patricia’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below:

https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh.

The death has occurred of Nuala Stokes (née Moran)

Confey, Leixlip, Kildare



Nuala Stokes (née Moran) (Confey, Leixlip, Co. Kildare) May 7th, 2022, (peacefully) surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Greatly missed by her loving husband Liam, daughter Karen, granddaughter Mia, son-in-law Dorinel, parents, relatives and friends.

A Civil Funeral Service to celebrate Nuala’s life will be held in Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Tuesday morning (10th May) at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to, are welcome to leave a personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.