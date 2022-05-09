Minister for Education tells Kildare TD potential site has been identified for Leixlip Educate Together

Minister for Education Norman Foley has told a Kildare TD that a potential site has been identified for Leixlip Educate Together (LET).

The Fianna Fáil TD told Sinn Féin's Réada Cronin TD that 'a Minister-owned site' has been identified for the group's new and much-needed premises.

Responding to her lobby on behalf of parents and the wider school community, the Minister also outlined to Ms Cronin how representatives of the existing school would 'work with her department to carry out a master-plan study to assess the potential of developing a second school at the Minister-owned site.'

Réada Cronin TD, Sinn Féin

Commenting on the announcement, Ms Cronin said: "This is great news for all who are waiting. I’m glad to see there is good movement here because Educate Together Leixlip is so important to our community’s current and future education needs.

"We have a young, dynamic community in North Kildare with lots of people moving to our area, either with young children or starting families.

"The education needs of those children are absolutely critical.

She added: "It’s vital that public representatives in North Kildare work with the schools and their support groups to get the best possible outcome for our current and future students; as politicians, we can do so much more for our community when we work together locally."