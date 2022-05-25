Search

26 May 2022

BREAKING: Freak incident leads to emergency closure of Kildare courthouse in mid-session

Courtroom drama

BREAKING: Freak incident leads to emergency closure of Kildare courthouse in mid-session

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

25 May 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A freak incident at Naas Courthouse this afternoon led to the regular court sitting being hastily abandoned in mid-session.

A piece of glass which formed part of one of the skylights fell to the ground, leaving small pieces of glass spread over part of the floor.

The incident happened at around 2pm in the foyer of the building and while both the District Court and the Circuit Court were taking place.

A small section of glass fell from the skylight and another piece, which was visibly shattered, stayed in the frame of the skylight.

Read more Kildare news

It was apparent that most of the skylight glass and structure remained intact but a small section of the foyer was cordoned off and a bench used by court attendees, legal representatives and gardaí was removed as a precaution against injury from glass.

It was not immediately clear what led to it.

It happened during the lunch break when very few people would have been on the premises and there were no reports of any injuries being sustained.

When the District Court resumed Judge Desmond Zaidan said he had been asked to “shut down the building” adding that thankfully nobody was injured.

The decision to abandon the sitting was made in consultation with the Courts Service, which provides administration  and support services to all courts taking place in Ireland.

He indicated he was willing to continue but a decision was made to cut short the sitting.

It’s understood that repair work will take place today and if necessary overnight to ensure that the building will open tomorrow.

However, most of the cases which were not heard today were sent forward to December 7 with a small number of applications being adjourned to tomorrow (May 26).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media