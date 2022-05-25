Two-bed apartment in Kildare on sale for €120k guide price

The apartment is on the right / PHOTO: BIDX1
A two-bedroom apartment is going up for auction next month with a guide price of €120,000.
The property is located in Athy - in the Shackleton Court complex on Fortbarrington Road.
The BidX1 Online Auction is on June 17.
The first floor two bedroom apartment has its own door access.
The property has well maintained communal areas within the development and is located convenient to a host of amenities in Athy town centre.
The apartment extends to approximately 77 sq. m (827 sq. ft).
