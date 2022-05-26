Flooding issues in Kildare areas on the agenda at Municipal District meeting

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Flooding issues in Allenwood and Kilmeague will be raised at the local Municipal District meeting next week.
Councillor Brendan Wyse will call on the council outline what work was carried out recently at Tower View,
Kilmeague to resolve the ongoing flooding issues in this estate.
Meanwhile Cllr Wyse will also request that the council investigates the cause of regular flooding on Station Road,
Allenwood, at the entrance of Whitethorn Park estate.
Councillor Darragh Fitzpatrick also called on the local authority to look into the flooding in the area of Whitethorn Estate.
The Clane-Municipal Municipal District meeting will be held in Naas on Friday, June 3.
