Search

26 May 2022

How Kildare's weeds are being savaged by dead sheep

Project

How Kildare's weeds are being savaged by dead sheep

The Caragh Road, roundabout, Naas Picture credit Kildare County Council

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

26 May 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

It has the sound of a baaahhhdd joke; but Kildare County Council is using sheep wool to combat weeds.

It also has the look of an unequal contest since, for many, the answer to the proliferation of weeds are chemical-based weed killers.

And while KCC hasn’t been seeking to “ram” home the  message there is a convincing “bleat” on its Facebook page about the merits of wool in the fight against weeds.

It’s a story that has not been entirely shorn of logic and KCC hopes ewe will take some interest.

The Caragh Road roundabout in Naas has been taken over for an experiment - a lamb to the slaughter, if you like.

Read more Kildare news

One third of the surface is left as it is to monitor weed growth, another third is covered with biodegradable plastic (which aims to kill the weeds with heat) and the final third is covered with wool.

According to KCC’s climate action coordinator Paula O’Rourke, the wool should smother or reduce the amount of sunlight getting to the plants, to prevent food being created.

Similar experiments are taking place along the Millennium link road, but this is one of the most visible. 

And other institutions are flocking to the notion - including Waterways Ireland, Teagasc and Maynooth University as well as other local authorities.

It’s early days yet in the battle to reduce our use of weedkillers - but this could be a lambslide success. It could wool the world.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media