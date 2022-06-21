Kildare gardaí arrest motorist travelling at a speed of 141km/h in a 80km/h zone

The driver will appear in court soon. Pic: Garda Traffic, Twitter
Gardaí in Kildare have said that they have arrested a motorist who was travelling at a speed of 141km/h in a 80km/h zone.
According to the Garda Traffic account, the Naas Roads Policing Unit were operating a speed check on the R445 recently when they detected a car travelling at a speed of 141km/h in a 80km/h zone.
The account added: "Driver arrested and charged with dangerous driving and will appear in court soon."
