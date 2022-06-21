Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, June 21

The death has occurred of Janice Keenan (née Bermingham)

Newbridge, Kildare / Rathcoole, Dublin



Peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, the Curragh, surrounded by her loving Family. Late of Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Rathcoole, Co. Dublin. Beloved wife of Brendan and mother of Cathal and Caoimhe. Sadly missed by her loving husband, children and family, her parents Chris and Violet, brothers Stephen and Simon, sister Belinda, extended family, neighbours and friends.

"May Janice Rest In Peace"

Reposing in the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral on Thursday morning at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Rathcoole and afterwards to Newcastle Cemetery for burial.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice.

The death has occurred of Eve McMahon

Celbridge, Kildare



The death has occurred of Eve McMahon, Celbridge, Co. Kildare. Eve McMahon, age 23, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, June 19th 2022, after a short illness borne with dignity and courage, in the loving care of her family and dogs at home. Darling daughter of Pat McMahon and Ursula McCabe, much loved sister of Gareth and Lucy. Very deeply regretted and will be desperately missed by her family, her grandparents Pat and Rose McCabe, her grandma Madeleine McMahon, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and many friends. Also her dogs Millie and Fred.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday (22nd June) from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge to arrive for Funeral Mass at 1pm and then to Donaghcumper Cemetery, Celbridge. House private Thursday morning please.

Eve’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online (live only) by following this link - https://celstra.ie/st-patricks-webcam/

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Breakthrough Cancer Research - https://breakthroughcancerresearch.ie/

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

“May you rest in peace our darling Eve,

our bright shining star”

The death has occurred of Marie COLLER (née Coffey)

Celbridge, Kildare / Walkinstown, Dublin



Marie Coller (née Coffey ), (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Walkinstown, Dublin) died peacefully on June 18th 2022 after a long illness, which she bravely fought. She was surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother of Michelle, Stephen, Darren and Kevin. Predeceased by her sister Helen and brother Tony. Marie will be sadly missed by her loving children and their father Gerry, grandchildren Calum, David, Lara and Milo, sisters Catherine, Sinéad, Barbara and Sandra, brother John, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Kitty, Niamh and Sarah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours.

May she rest in eternal peace.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday (22nd June) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Thursday morning (23rd June) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery. Marie’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online (live only) by following this link - https://celstra.ie/st-patricks-webcam/

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of Betty (Elizabeth) Cremins (née Turner)

Truce Road, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Cremins (née Turner) Betty (Elizabeth), Truce Road, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. 19th June 2022. Devoted mother of Jackie and Karen. Will be dearly missed by her family, sons in law Robert and Colin, grandchildren Amy, Arwen, Elena, Erin, Mia and Luka, brother Jimmy, extended family, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Tom and Joe.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington W91YN79 on Tuesday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal to St. Kevin’s Church, Hollywood on Wednesday, 22nd June, arriving for 12.00 noon Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Dunlavin Nursing Home. Messages of comfort and support for the family may be placed in the Condolence Section.

The death has occurred of Maura DUFF (née Gaffney)

Straffan, Kildare



Maura Duff (née Gaffney) (Littledale lodge, Straffan, Co. Kildare) June 19th 2022. (peacefully) at Naas General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Capt. Thomas (Des) and dear mother of Therese, Peter, Niall and Robert. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Jane, grandchildren Morgan, Sarah, Stephen and Holly, great-grandchildren Kaydin, Aaron, Naoise and Max, sisters-in-law Clare and Enda, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning (22nd June) to the St. Brigid’s Church, Straffan arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery. Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Ireland for Ukraine. www.irelandforukraine.ie. House Private Please

The death has occurred of Margaret Murtagh (née Murphy)

Rockstown, Rathdrum, Wicklow / Castledermot, Kildare



Margaret Murtagh (née Murphy), Rockstown, Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Castledermot, Co. Kildare, June 19th, 2022, suddenly, at St. Vincent's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Pat. Sadly missed by her loving son Jim, daughter Margaret, grandsons Paddy and Sean, extended family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff at Kilcoole Lodge Nursing Home, who took great care of Margaret.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Brennan Woulahan Funeral Home, Avoca Road, Rathdrum on Wednesday, June 22nd from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Mary and St. Michael's Church, Rathdrum. Burial afterwards in Glenealy Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via: www.rathdrumparish.ie/webcam/