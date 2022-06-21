Search

22 Jun 2022

Manchester United legends coming to Kildare football club for fundraising events

Maynooth Town FC

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

21 Jun 2022 3:33 PM

Maynooth Town FC play against Manchetster United Legends  like Denis Irwin, Lee Martin, David May, Wes Brown, Lee Sharpe, Chris Eagles, Clayton Blackmore, Keith Gillespie, Brian McClair and Quinton Fortune as part of a series of special fundraising events on this Saturday. 

MTFC Family Zone

There will be a family zone at Rathcoffey Road on Saturday with games and activities for younger members between 10:00am and 2:00pm as well as during the big game, for those attending the matches with children.  Wristbands are €5 per child and may be purchased in advance from club coaches and on the day.

 

Meet & Greet Man United Legends

Meet & Greet with all the Man United Legends in the Glenroyal Hotel between 12:00pm and 1:30pm before the main event. Limited number of tickets available at €20 each and are now available at eventbrite.ie

 

Play the Match – Maynooth Town v Man United Legends

If you would like the opportunity to play either with or against the Man United Legends and enjoy a private post-match drink with the Legends, please register your interest ASAP with mtfcdevelopment@gmail.com

 

Watch the Match

If you want to see the Man United Legends play on Rathcoffey Road, please make sure you get your ticket to see the game.  

Tickets are €10 each (or €35 for a family of 4) and may be purchased here https://www.eventbrite. ie/e/maynooth-town-v- manchester-united-premier- league-legends-tickets- 292278511897

 

Gala Dinner Dance

The festival will close with a club dinner dance at the Glenroyal Hotel on Saturday from 7:45pm until late.  

