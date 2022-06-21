NOTICE: Naas General Hospital urges Kildare public to avoid their Emergency Department where possible

Naas General Hospital (NGH) has urged Kildare residents to avoid their Emergency Department (ED) wherever possible.

Management at the hospital said it continues to face extreme pressure due to a combination of high presentations at the ED, an increased number of Covid-19 positive patients and high numbers of staff absences due to COVID.

As such, NGH management is asking patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service such as their local Pharmacist or GP.

They explained in a statement: "Unfortunately patients who are presenting at the ED in NGH with non-urgent conditions are experiencing lengthy waiting times to be seen.

"Any patient who needs emergency hospital care will be seen and Naas General Hospital would urge such patients not to delay attending the ED.

"Do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency.

"Patients who have an appointment at NGH should attend as scheduled, unless contacted by the hospital and advised otherwise."

NGH also reminded members of the public that need to attend the ED in emergency situation to undertake the following steps: ensure you wear a mask, practice social distancing and ensure you tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid-19.

"Naas Hospital apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their understanding and consideration," management added.