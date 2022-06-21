Kildare County Council to close road leading to Sallins Main Street for eight weeks

This closure will be done to facilitate pedestrian movement. File Pic
Kildare County Council (KCC) intends to close a road leading to Sallins Main Street for eight weeks.
In accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994, KCC said that it intends to close the following road on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 for 8 weeks: the L6010 Canal Road in Sallins from the L2005 to the R407 Main Street in Sallins.
This closure will be done to facilitate pedestrian movement.
ALTERNATIVE ROUTE:
Traffic travelling west along the L2005 (Kerdiffstown Road, Sallins) towards Main Street Sallins, will be diverted left at the junction of the L2005 and the L6010, continuing along Church Avenue and onto the R407, Main Street Sallins, where the diversion ends.
Diversionary routes, will be clearly signposted, as agreed with An Garda Siochána. Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.
Any objections/observations should be lodged in writing to the A/Senior Executive Officer, Roads, Transportation & Public Safety, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co Kildare or by e-mail to roadssubmissions@kildarecoco.ie on or before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, 27 June 2022.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.