142 new social housing homes to be delivered across Kildare

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien said a new phase of local authority social housing delivery will see approximately 1,530 new homes delivered across a number of local authorities, including 142 on two sites in Kildare.

A total of 85 homes will be delivered in Coolaghknock Glebe, Kildare Town with 57 in Oldtown Mill, Celbridge - subject to design development and planning as the projects are taken forward.

The latest allocation builds on a successful Public Private Partnership social housing pilot programme being delivered by the National Development Finance Agency (NDFA) in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and relevant local authorities, and which was introduced in recent years, and which has, or is in the process of delivering, in the region of 1,500 social homes, including:

534 new houses and apartments across six sites in Dublin, Kildare, Louth and Wicklow in 2020 and 2021;

465 homes in 2021 across eight sites in Cork, Clare, Galway, Kildare, Roscommon and Waterford;

480 new homes to be delivered across six sites in Dublin, Kildare, Sligo and Wicklow with all sites at the statutory planning phase.

Welcoming today’s new phase of social housing, Minister O’Brien said:

“Approximately 142 individuals and families in Co Kildare, and over 1,500 in total across four counties, will benefit from the latest social housing Public-Private Partnership programme announced today. This Government, through Housing for All, is committed to increasing the supply of social housing to an average of 10,000 social homes per annum between 2022 and 2030.”

Work is on-going to progress further phases under the programme. A public-private partnership (PPP) is an arrangement between a public authority and a private partner designed to deliver a public infrastructure project or service under a long-term contract.

Minister O’Brien added: “I recently had the pleasure of seeing first-hand some completed housing developments in County Cork which were progressed as part of an earlier phase of the programme. The success of this initiative is evident from the high quality houses I visited, which are providing new homes and a fresh start for individuals and families.”

“The pilot social housing programme was unique in being the first social housing PPP project in Ireland. It was also the first time local authorities collaborated to deliver social housing projects and the first time European Investment Bank financing has been used in a social housing PPP. It was also the first time the Irish charity sector has been involved in a PPP consortium”.

Following the publication of Housing for All, the Government’s national housing plan to 2030, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, in partnership with the National Development Finance Agency (NDFA) and key stakeholders, has actively worked with key stakeholders to progress the new PPP bundles.

These stakeholders include the Housing Delivery and Co-ordination Office (HDCO) and the local authorities, in particular Dublin City Council (DCC) based on its experience and participation in previous bundles, and also because the new programme will be initially focused in Dublin and the Greater Dublin Area.

The NDFA will provide financial advisory, procurement and project management services at each stage of the new PPP Programme, as was the case with the first three bundles of projects. The NDFA has commenced the procurement of technical advisors for the design of the sites announced today.