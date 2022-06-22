LATEST: Kildare Gardaí arrest man with shotgun in Monasterevin estate

Garda Station lantern
Gardaí arrested a man for unlawful possession of a firearm in an estate in Monasterevin last night.
Gardaí put a "controlled operation" in place and Supt Oliver Henry of Naas Garda Station thanked the public for their co-operation during the incident in St Evin's Park off the Rathangan Road.
A Garda statement said: "An incident last night occurred in St Evin's Park, Monasterevin in relation to a firearm.
"Gardaí implemented a controlled operation last night and resulted in the arrest of one male for the unlawful possession of a firearm.
"Gardaí are conscious that this operation would have caused significant inconvenience to the public in the St Evin's Park area of Monasterevin and wish to thank the public for their cooperation and their understanding while the operation was taken place."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.