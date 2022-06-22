LATEST: Car loses control and hits electricity pole and street light

The vehicle at the scene / Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade
This was the scene when a car lost control and struck an electricity pole and a street light in the Newcastle area off the N7 earlier.
Dublin Fire Brigade were quickly on the scene and put lane restrictions in place to manage traffic.
Both the electricity pole and the lamp post can be seen lying on the ground with cables detached.
The incident happened on the R405 route between Newcastle and Celbridge close to the junction of Hazelhatch Road.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.