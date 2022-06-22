Your day-to-day guide to the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh this weekend

The Curragh Gourmet Sharing Picnic is new this year
What's on at The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival at the Curragh on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Friday features the Comer Group International Curragh Cup and DNG Apprentice Derby, the leading race in the calendar for aspiring champion jockeys, while South African based Hollywoodbets sponsor four of the seven races.
Saturday is Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Day, with all the spectacle and excitement of Ireland’s leading international race day.
Sunday features the prestigious Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes with some of Europe’s leading fillies lining up in this Group 1 contest sponsored by Qatari based Almasmiyah Stud.
Other races include the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes and ultra competitive Paddy Power Rockingham Handicap.
Here's your complete racing guide for the weekend
Friday, June 24
3pm Gates Open
5pm Brentford FC sponsors The Garden Province Maiden
5.35pm Westgrove Hotel Maiden
6.08pm Hollywoodbets We’re Painting Ireland Purple Handicap
6.43pm Comer Group International Curragh Cup (Group 2)
7.18pm DNG Apprentice Derby
7.53pm Hollywoodbets We’re Here to Take Over Handicap
8.28pm Hollywoodbets Your Place For Casino Handicap
8.35 to 10pm: Qween in concert
Music in Derby Bar from Pud/George
Saturday, June 25
11am Gates open
11am Newbridge Gospel Choir
12.30pm Winning Line — Thom Malone is joined by special guests to preview the day
1.25pm Dubai Duty Free Dash (Listed)
2pm Dubai Duty Free Summer Fillies handicap
2.35pm Dubai Duty Free Celebration Stakes (Listed)
2.45pm Dubai Duty Free Best Dressed competition in association with the K Club
3.05pm GAIN Railway Stakes (Group 2)
Jockeys lead by the members of the Military Police of the Defence Forces to be accompanied by members of the Kildare Pony Club into parade ring.
Chloe Agnew accompanied by the Army Band under the instruction of Fergal Carroll to perform the National Anthems of Ireland and UAE and Curragh of Kildare.
3.45pm Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (Group 1 Classic)
4.20pm ARM Holding International Stakes (Group 3)
4.50pm Dubai Duty Free Derby Festival Handicap
5.25pm Dubai Duty Free Handicap
5.35 to 7pm Smash Hits in concert
Sunday, June 26
11.30am Gates Open
11.30am Newbridge Gospel Choir
1.40pm Barronstown Stud Maiden
2.10pm Airlie Stud Stakes (Group 2)
2.40pm Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes Handicap
3.10pm Paddy Power Rockingham Handicap
3.45pm Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes ( Group 1)
4.20pm Ragusa EBF Handicap
4.50pm Barberstown Castle Maiden
5.25pm Arioneo Maiden
Day three of the Festival on Sunday is all about families with lots of free activities for children in the Curragh Kids Zone.
The festival will feature a wide variety of food and beverage options throughout the venue to suit the taste buds of all attendees.
