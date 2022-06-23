Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, June 23

The death has occurred of Sean Pitt

Church Road, Athy, Kildare / Rathangan, Kildare



Sean Pitt, Church Road, Athy & formerly Rathangan, Co. Kildare, June 22nd 2022. Son of the late Michael & Mary Pitt.

He will be sadly missed by his sister Mary, brothers, Michael & James, brother in law Brad, sisters in law Anne & Karen, his nieces, nephews, extended family & friends.

May Sean Rest in Peace.

Sean's funeral will take place on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock (June 25th) in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

The Family wish to thank the Nurses & Staff at Mill Lane Nursing Home, Naas for their care and kindness to Sean.

Condolences can be left on the section below.

The death has occurred of Áine O'NEILL (née Brennan)

Blessington Road, Naas, Kildare / Sallins, Kildare



Late of Prospect, Sallins. Peacefully at Larchfield Nursing Home surrounded by her family. Wife of the late Ger. Sadly missed by her loving children Mary, Declan, Denis, Caroline, Niall, Geraldine and Sean, sons in law, 14 grand children, sister Ita (England) and sister in law Majella, extended family, neighbours and friends.

"May Áine Rest In Peace."

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral on Friday with Mass at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas and afterwards to Bodenstown Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed on www.naasparish.ie.

House Private Please

The death has occurred of Patrick Kriégel

Leixlip, Kildare



Patrick Kriégel (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Paris, France) June 19th 2022. (peacefully) at home. Beloved husband of Geraldine and dear father of the late Anastasia (Ana). Sadly missed by his loving wife, Aaron, Bruno, Nathalie, Phillippe and all his loving family and friends.

Funeral Service on Thursday afternoon (23rd June) at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm. Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, Kildare. https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/

The death has occurred of Teddy O'Neill

Trinity Crescent, Derrinturn, Carbury, Kildare, W91 K4HF



Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Lilly and his grandson Darragh. Deeply regretted by his loving family, children Colette, Sinead, Caroline, Loretta and Peter, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Teddy Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home this Wednesday and Thursday with Rosary at 8pm each evening. Funeral Mass on Friday at 1.30pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can also take part in Teddy's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Personal messages of condolence can be left using the link at the bottom of this page. The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this sad and difficult time.

The family have requested the house private on Friday morning please.