Homes placed on Airbnb after Kildare tenants evicted

Tenants in County Kildare have been evicted for their residences to be placed for let on Airbnb.

Cllr Chris Pender told the KCC meeting on May 30 that tenants have complained to him.

“People are being evicted so that places can be rented on a short term basis,” Cllr Pender said, adding that the problem is exacerbated because Kildare is in a rent pressure zone, designated areas where rent can’t be increased by more than the inflation rate.

He sought information about the number of properties that are available to rent on Airbnb, how many are being let for less than 90 days and have registered for exemption with KCC.

He also asked about planning applications for a change of use and if there are any year long short term lets, which would be prohibited because Kildare has RPZ status.

According to a report by KCC official Eoghan Ryan it’s been calculated that there are about 270 letting listed on Airbnb for Kildare and of these about 130 are entire homes or apartments. He said these high level figures of lettings within the county “are of note.”

He said 54 lettings have been assessed by the planning authority and 21 of these cases are closed.

Four properties are currently registered with KCC.

There is no record of any properties renting in excess of 90 days having applied for a change of use permission.

Investigations are ongoing and the 33 cases that remain open and are currently being progressed, will be regulated through the enforcement system if necessary.

He said cases have resulted in enforcement.

No information is available about the number of properties that are year long short term lets.