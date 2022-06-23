BREAKING: County Kildare's population is almost at 250,000

The population of County Kildare is edging towards 250,0000, according to just released official figures.

Preliminary results from the census conducted earlier this year show that there are 246,977 people living in the county.

This is an 11% increase on the 2016 figure of 222,504.

Females outnumber males by 124,327 to 122,650.

The initial results show that the population growth rate is significantly higher than the overall growth rate nationally.

There are now 5,123,536 people living in Ireland which compares with the 2016 number of 4,761,865.

In 1986, County Kildare’s population was 186,335.

The housing stock in Kildare has risen even more sharply - 11.9% - with the figure for 2022 (89,668) comfortably exceeding the housing stock six years back, which stood at 80,158.

The rise in the number of vacant homes stock has also risen but by significantly less in percentage terms - 4,797 today and 4,560 in ‘16.

A dwelling is defined as vacant if it is unoccupied on census night, is not used as a holiday home, is not usually inhabited by occupants who are temporarily absent.

According to the Central Statistics Office a vacancy should not be used as a measure of long term vacancy.